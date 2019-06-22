UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Afghan Peace Process To Succeed - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi assured Afghan politicians on Saturday that peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi assured Afghan politicians on Saturday that peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

"The shared enemy of Afghanistan and Pakistan is playing game with us. It has ruined our ties, we should not let them use our territories against each other," he said in the town of Murree, Pakistan.

Qureshi added that the conflict in Afghanistan cannot be solved through fighting, "but only the political settlement."

Pakistan is hosting the so-called Lahore process, a reconciliation meeting of Afghan and Palestinian lawmakers, militants and representatives of Afghan migrants.

The head of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, Karim Khalili, who was Afghan vice president under Hamid Karzai, is attending the meeting, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami, an Islamist group that fought the Afghan Communist government, was also present at the meeting.

"The meeting will be a push toward coordinating peace efforts. Pakistan plays an important role in Afghan peace," Humayoun Jarir, a Hezb-e-Islami member, told Sputnik.

He said the Taliban were not invited because they were preparing for a seventh round of peace talks with the United States, which is expected to begin soon in Doha, Qatar.

