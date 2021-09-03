UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants Afghanistan Situation Should Remain Stable: Fawad

Pakistan wants Afghanistan situation should remain stable: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan wanted that the situation in Afghanistan should remain stable.

In a statement, the minister said that Pakistan's proposal on Afghanistan had not been paid heed in the past.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had suggested that Ashraf Ghani should not hold elections in the country.

He said that Ashraf Ghani did not accept the proposal of the Prime Minister and the situation was in front of everyone today.

He said that so far Afghan refugees have not entered Pakistan.

The minister said that presently the situation in Afghanistan did not warrant the people to leave.

He said that Pakistan had influence on Taliban but no control. He said that Pakistan was trying for reopening of Kabul Airport as soon as possible.

