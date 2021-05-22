Pakistan wants broad-based strategic partnership with US, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi  

,

The Foreign Minister has said that this partnership will promote the common interests of both countries in bilateral and regional aspects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was desirous of promoting a broad-based strategic partnership with the United States.

He said this while talking to leadership of Asian committee of United States House of Representatives via video link in New York.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the need for increasing bilateral trade and economic cooperation to promote regional connectivity.

He also highlighted Pakistan's efforts for a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan.