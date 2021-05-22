UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Broad-based Strategic Partnership With US, Says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:53 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was desirous of promoting a broad-based strategic partnership with the United States.

He said this while talking to leadership of Asian committee of United States House of Representatives via video link in New York.

The Foreign Minister said this partnership will promote the common interests of both countries in bilateral and regional aspects.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the need for increasing bilateral trade and economic cooperation to promote regional connectivity.

He also highlighted Pakistan's efforts for a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan.

