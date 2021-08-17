Pakistan wants durable peace, stability in region: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan wanted lasting peace, stability and development in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan wanted lasting peace, stability and development in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony here at the Central Imambargah Hussainabad, Daulat Gate, according to a press release issued.

Qureshi stated "it is the responsibility of all countries in the region, and especially the Afghan leaders, to work together for durable peace in the region. If there is peace in Afghanistan then there will be peace in Pakistan and in the region as a whole." The foreign minister stated that Pakistan performed a conciliatory role for promotion of peace in region and will continue to do so in future too. Some forces wanted to disrupt peace in the region, Qureshi said and added "we have to foil nefarious designs of such forces." The foreign minister observed that a large number of Pakistanis used to visit Iraq every year. Pakistan will establish consulates in Najaf Ashraf and Karbala to facilitate visitors from the country. The FM maintained that Pakistan Houses would also be constructed for convenience of the pilgrims so that they could avail all possible facilities therein.

A special request has been made to the Iraqi government for this purpose, the FM informed.

He said the Iraqi government promised to extend all cooperation towards the Pakistani pilgrims. Amid current global scenario, there was urgent need to forge unity into ranks of Muslim Ummah, Qureshi stressed.

Due to circumstances in Afghanistan, the ongoing month of Muharram was very sensitive in terms of national security. Mischievous elements could try to disrupt peace in the country.

He, however added that district administration and police were implementing the security plan with complete vigilance. The political leadership also stood by the civil and police administration for peace. Qureshi observed that establishment of law and order in the country during Muharram was top priority of the government.

"We are grateful to the scholars of all schools of thought for their responsible role in promotion of peace in Multan, south Punjab and the country." On this occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.