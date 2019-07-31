UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Enduring Partnership With China : BOI's Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan wants enduring partnership with China : BOI's Chief

Chairman BOI, Zubair Gilani has said that Pakistan is looking for long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with China

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Chairman BOI, Zubair Gilani has said that Pakistan is looking for long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with China. He was chairing chaired a meeting with a delegation of Chengdu Association for Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, headed by Secretary General, Xiao Chen, and represented by their partners in Pakistan - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry."We want to learn from the Chinese experience in all areas to achieve economic development.

He added that Chinese industry can benefit from domestic labor and geographic location of Pakistan, particularly by investing in industrial zones near the ports, where the opportunities are ample", he added .

Chairman BOI said that the potential for production of electric vehicles and agricultural machinery is endless, as these products can be sold locally as well as exported to a large international market in middle East, Africa and Asia.

He assured the Secretary General CAFTEC complete support and cooperation from BOI in materialization of the projects.On the occasion Xiao Chen said that CAFTEC has established an office in Pakistan and is now looking forward to bringing the investors to develop industry for production Electric Vehicles as well as Agriculture Machinery.

He expressed interest particularly in the Tourism sector and shared different ideas to boost and promote tourism in the country.

