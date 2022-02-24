UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation With US: President

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan wanted to further enhance bilateral cooperation with the United States of America (USA) in various fields, particularly in the areas of trade and economy.

He added that the Information Technology (IT) sector of the country had immense potential and foreign investors needed to capitalize upon the investment-friendly environment of the country and invest in Pakistan's IT sector.

The President was talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the USA Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He stated that as the government was focusing on the geo-economics, there was a need to explore further areas of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade and Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) from USA.

The President said that Pakistani diaspora in America had the potential to serve as a bridge to increase bilateral economic and commercial relations, in addition to investing in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, particularly IT sector.

He asked the Ambassador-designate to expose the real face of India which was involved in gross human rights violations against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The President congratulated Sardar Masood Khan on his appointment as Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA and expressed the hope that he would play his role in further improving bilateral relationships with the USA.

