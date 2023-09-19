Open Menu

Pakistan Wants Good Relations With All Over The World. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

US&Pakistan has a long history of working relationship,millions of people are benefiting from America's welfare projects, especially USAID. Information Secretary Muslim League Q Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep , 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Punjab, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, said in a press release that Pakistan wants the best diplomatic relations with the whole world.

He said that the pursuit of political and religious interests by promoting anti-American propaganda on behalf of a few elements is just like a trick. He said that under a well-thought-out conspiracy, some religious circles incite hatred against America by giving a false impression of American intervention in Pakistan to innocent Pakistanis, as a result of which these so-called religious leaders make it possible to protect their political and other interests.

He said that in this continuation, the head of a political party made a nefarious conspiracy to harm Pakistan-US relations by creating a drama of American intervention and cipher to hide his failures by fooling the simple people,Of which no concrete evidence could be found anywhere, but the poor and illiterate people were fooled.

He said that Pakistan and the people have paid a heavy price against terrorism and America has fully supported Pakistan in this war against terrorism.

