Pakistan wants good ties with all neighboring countries: Analyst

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Analyst Dr. A Z Hilali Wednesday said Pakistan wanted good friendly relations with all neighboring including India.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he acknowledged that the policies of the present government would promote a soft image of the country in the world. Pakistan had adopted a soft and flexible foreign policy towards middle Eastern states, he added.

He said international community was trusting and believing on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was visiting various countries to cope economic challenges being confronting by the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government adopted austerity measures and reduced the expenses as compared to the previous governments.

The analyst said Imran Khan pledged to massively cut government costs in a bid to control a ballooning fiscal deficit. The previous leadership along with a big delegation paid un-necessary foreign visits that contributed to economic crises in the country to a great extent, he stated.