Pakistan Wants Good Ties With India: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:32 PM

Pakistan wants good ties with India: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted good relations with India and other neighboring countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted good relations with India and other neighboring countries.

Talking to a tv channel, he said the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh Yatrees would help improve relations between India and Pakistan.

The Kartarpur Corridor would also help Sikh community to perform their ritual festivities in a befitting manner, he added.

He said the 80 percent work on Kartarpur Corridor has been completed and the rest of the task would be accomplished soon.

The Governor said usually, the Sikh Yatrees were visiting this region on the eve of Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary and to celebrate other religious festivals.

Meanwhile, the Sikh pilgrims who were on a visit to Pakistan appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing best facilities to the pilgrims.

