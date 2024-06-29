‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shaista Pervaiz Malik categorically says no country will be allowed to breach our sovereignty as Pakistan is an independent country where institutions are working.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik said the resolution passed by the National Assembly in response to the US House of Representatives’ resolution asserts that Pakistan will not accept any interference in its internal affairs.

She was addressing a news conference along with PML -leader Barrister Aqeel Malik in Islamabad on Saturday.

She said Pakistan wants good relationship with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and dignity.

In his remarks, Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the US House of Representatives, in its resolution, did not highlight atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not becoming part of the resolution.