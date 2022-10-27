UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants Japan To Invest In Housing Sector

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan wants Japan to invest in housing sector

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday expressed his country's desire for Japanese investment in the housing sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday expressed his country's desire for Japanese investment in the housing sector of Pakistan.

Japanese companies are always welcome to invest in Pakistan for which every support and cooperation will be extended, said Shallwani in a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhiro.

He said Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with Japan and is keen to further enhance its relations in all fields of mutual interests.

Both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest including the Pakistan-Japan long-standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship.

The Federal Secretary also extended a cordial invitation to WADA to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022.

