Pakistan Wants Lasting Peace In Afghanistan, Desires Representative Govt: Prime Minister

Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan wanted lasting peace in Afghanistan and desired a representative government there in line with the aspirations of the Afghan people.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed the prime minister on his participation in the UN General Assembly Session and sideline meetings with other world leaders.

In these meetings, the current situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's position on human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were fully highlighted.

