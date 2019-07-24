Pakistan wants meaningful dialogue with India on Kashmir issue: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal Wednesday invited the Indian government to hold a peaceful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people

Talking to private news channel, Faisal said that Pakistan has consistently been raising Kashmir dispute at all the international forums to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said the prime minister Imran Khan during his United States visit strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of outstanding dispute including Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan would keep up its struggle for the restoration of Kashmiris' rights at all national and international fora until the bloodshed come to an end in Kashmir valley and the people get their due rights.

He said the whole world was aware of the miseries of the Kashmiri people.

If India accepted the Kashmiris' right to self determination nothing could deter peaceful relations between the two countries, he mentioned.

He said Islamabad believes in peaceful ties with all its neighbors, adding, India must revisit its policies regarding Kashmir and stop committing atrocities on poor Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir territory.

He further said the world has realized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace.

There is a great paradigm shift in the US policies regarding Pakistan and we have seen a changed mindset of the Trump administration in this regard, he added.