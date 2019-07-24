UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wants Meaningful Dialogue With India On Kashmir Issue: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Pakistan wants meaningful dialogue with India on Kashmir issue: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal Wednesday invited the Indian government to hold a peaceful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal Wednesday invited the Indian government to hold a peaceful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to private news channel, Faisal said that Pakistan has consistently been raising Kashmir dispute at all the international forums to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said the prime minister Imran Khan during his United States visit strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of outstanding dispute including Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan would keep up its struggle for the restoration of Kashmiris' rights at all national and international fora until the bloodshed come to an end in Kashmir valley and the people get their due rights.

He said the whole world was aware of the miseries of the Kashmiri people.

If India accepted the Kashmiris' right to self determination nothing could deter peaceful relations between the two countries, he mentioned.

He said Islamabad believes in peaceful ties with all its neighbors, adding, India must revisit its policies regarding Kashmir and stop committing atrocities on poor Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir territory.

He further said the world has realized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace.

There is a great paradigm shift in the US policies regarding Pakistan and we have seen a changed mindset of the Trump administration in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World Foreign Office Poor Visit Trump United States All Government

Recent Stories

Premier Li Peng to be remembered as Pakistan's tru ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam's 'homespun Facebook' swamped after launch ..

2 minutes ago

Daimler books first quarterly loss in 10 years in ..

2 minutes ago

Right to Service (RTS) Commission's awareness sess ..

2 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa receives warm welcome at Pentagon

11 minutes ago

Uzbek Oil Refinery to Deliver Up to 1Mln Tonnes of ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.