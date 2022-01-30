Pakistan wants more investment from China: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China has great importance as Pakistan wanted more investment from there.

He said there were lot of opportunities to increase economic volume between both the countries, while talking to Pakistan Television.

Farrukh Habib said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project having great importance not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region.

The minister said those elements who were doing propaganda against the CPEC project would not succeed in their nefarious design.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan wanted good relations with all neighboring countries, adding India was promoting its Hindutva policy and the whole world was seeing Indian brutal policies.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition should avoid to hold long march on March 23 (Pakistan Day) and give priority to the national interests rather than personal.