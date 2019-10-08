Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respect, dignity of the nation: COAS General Bajwa

(@fidahassanain)

Military leadership of both sides discussed regional security and situation in Occupied Kashmir

BEIJING: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019) Chief Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan wanted peace but could not compromise on respect and honor of the country.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, General Bajwa visited Peoples Liberation Army’s (PLA) headquarters and held a meeting with Chinese military leadership to discuss matters regarding regional peace and security and the situation of occupied Kashmir. General Bajwa also called on Commander Army General Han Weigu, People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and Generral Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), at People’s Liberation Army’s headquarters.

Both sides exchanged views on regional security environment and Pakistan China Defence Cooperation, the military’s media wing stated.

“The Chief of Army Staff discussed with Chinese military leadership the situation in Occupied Kashmir and its consequences if it is not resolved amicably under the UN resolutions,” said ISPR in its statement on Army Chief’s visit to China.

Chinese military leadership, the ISPR said, supporting Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir also appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace.

“The COAS told Chinese military leadership that Pakistan wants peace but never at the cost of any compromise on principles or honor and dignity of the nation,” stated ISPR.

ISPR further said that the military leadership of both sides unanimously said that there would serious consequences if the issue of Occupied Kashmir is not resolved. Both leaderships agreed to enhance defense cooperation. Situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan were also discussed during the meeting. Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented guard of honor.