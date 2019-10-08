UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wants Peace But Not At The Cost Of Respect, Dignity Of The Nation: COAS General Bajwa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respect, dignity of the nation: COAS General Bajwa

Military leadership of both sides discussed regional security and situation in Occupied Kashmir

BEIJING: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019) Chief Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan wanted peace but could not compromise on respect and honor of the country.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, General Bajwa visited Peoples Liberation Army’s (PLA) headquarters and held a meeting with Chinese military leadership to discuss matters regarding regional peace and security and the situation of occupied Kashmir. General Bajwa also called on Commander Army General Han Weigu, People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and Generral Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), at People’s Liberation Army’s headquarters.

Both sides exchanged views on regional security environment and Pakistan China Defence Cooperation, the military’s media wing stated.

“The Chief of Army Staff discussed with Chinese military leadership the situation in Occupied Kashmir and its consequences if it is not resolved amicably under the UN resolutions,” said ISPR in its statement on Army Chief’s visit to China.

Chinese military leadership, the ISPR said, supporting Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir also appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace.

“The COAS told Chinese military leadership that Pakistan wants peace but never at the cost of any compromise on principles or honor and dignity of the nation,” stated ISPR.

ISPR further said that the military leadership of both sides unanimously said that there would serious consequences if the issue of Occupied Kashmir is not resolved. Both leaderships agreed to enhance defense cooperation. Situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan were also discussed during the meeting. Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented guard of honor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Army United Nations China ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

35 seconds ago

NIH for preparing epidemic-prone diseases response ..

40 seconds ago

Saudi Minister of Housing visits Dubai Land Depart ..

28 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly calls for international ..

42 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company announces power s ..

45 seconds ago

Fearing losing control over seminaries, Fazal oppo ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.