Pakistan Wants Peace, Harmony In Region: President Alvi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM

President Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and its people wanted peace in the region, whereas hostile attitude was being witnessed on the other side of the border

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 1st UHS International Dental Conference, organised by the University of Health Sciences at Expo Centre, here.

The president said that Pakistani people follow principles of peace and hospitality and everyone here talked about peace in the region.

Congratulating the university on holding the conference, he said that a lot of work was needed in the health sector, specially in dentistry field in Pakistan.

He urged dentists to spread awareness about dental hygiene and preventive measures in society, instead of only extending treatment of dental diseases.

"Your Primary target should be addressing the issues before the dental problems start, as a little dental care can save people from contracting the disease," he added.

He said that dentistry education was not a separate subject in the country till the 1990s, but now several dental colleges were producing dental doctors every year.

He said that dentists and doctors should serve people at least for first, five or six years after their education.

The president said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an example of service to people, and that was why he was living a satisfied life. "Nations start building themselves when they start thinking of uplifting the weak and poor people of society," he added.

Earlier, the president laid the foundation of the Global Grand Dental Health and Education Alliance and was nominated the first chairman of the alliance.

Later, the president inaugurated dental exhibition at the centre.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, ministers, vice chancellors of several universitiesand a number of students attended the inaugural session.

