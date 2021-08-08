Pakistan wants peace in region: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan has suffered 150 billion Dollars loss in addition to offering unprecedented sacrifices in Afghanistan war.

However, now the PTI government had took a bold decision that Pakistan will not be a part of any conflict but try its optimum best to facilitate a durable political situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to media persons during tree plantation ceremony in Nazimabad city here on Sunday, he said that previous government sided with US. He said that PTI government had taken a principal stand that Pakistan was playing a role as a facilitator but would not be a part of any conflict. He further said that during previous decade Pakistan was burdened with five million Afghan refugees. He said that Pakistan wants a durable peace in this region and it was ready to play its constructive role but we will not be a part of any new war in the region.

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that three million Afghan refugees were still in Pakistan and we were unable to host anymore as their presence will overburden our economy.

He said that both major opposition parties in Pakistan bitterly failed in delivering, adding that the both parties were facing their internal rifts. He said that we were ready to cooperate with parliamentary parties intending to play their positive role in legislation.

About PPP, he said that it had bitterly failed to save the people of Sindh as the province was facing a horrific condition. He said that people of Balochistan were fully satisfied with the performance of PTI and its allies.

He said that the PTI government had recently announced a mega package of Rs.450 billion for 11 districts of Sindh while special emphasis was being laid on the uplift of its port city.

He said that PPP and its leadership should focus on mitigating the problems of Sindh instead of putting their nose into the affairs of Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan had emerged as a champion of environment protection by launching 10 billion tsunami tree plantation campaign. Most of the environmental conscious had appreciated the gesture of Prime Minister Imran Khan as it will not only play a major role in controlling global warming but also create a neat, clean and green society for the coming generations. He also mentioned that the world community acknowledged this stand and Pakistan was given an opportunity to chair 'World Environment Day' programme. He urged upon the people to plant maximum saplings to make Pakistan clean and green as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later, the minister also planted a sapling in Nazimabad city while a large number of area notables were also present on the occasion.