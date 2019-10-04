UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Peace In Region, Says President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:42 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said nations start building themselves when they start thinking of uplifting the weak and poor people of society

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi has said nations start building themselves when they start thinking of uplifting the weak and poor people of society.He was addressing the inaugural session of the 1st UHS International Dental Conference, organised by the University of Health Sciences in Lahore.

The president said Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people wanted peace in the region, whereas hostile attitude is being witnessed on the other side of the border.Earlier, addressing a seminar on "Pakistan's International Role and Development on Kashmir Issue" in Lahore, Dr.

Arif Alvi said experience of Pakistan armed forces was incomparable and now the people of Pakistan were prepared as a nation as they faced many ups and downs.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from his heart on all the topics which he raised during the UN General Assembly session.

