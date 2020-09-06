Pakistan wants peace in the region: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan wants peace in the region, therefore, it was striving hard to resolve issues with neighboring countries through dialogue, said Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri.

Talking to media persons on Defense Day at Circuit House Faisalabad on Sunday evening, the Deputy Speaker said that Kashmir was a burning issue in this region, so that Pakistan always tried to resolve it peacefully but Modi government was hatching conspiracies to sabotaging peace of the region.

He said that Kashmiris were innocent people and they were raising voice for their right of self-determination, but Indian government was trying to snub this voice through barbarism and tyranny.

Qasim Suri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at global level in a most befitting manner. Now the entire globe had learnt that Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiri people brutally to deprive them of their legitimate right of self-determination.

He paid best tributes to Pak army martyrs and said that Pak army always played proactive role in defending geographical boundaries of Pakistan in addition to serving the nation during natural calamities.

He said that entire Pakistan nation was also standing with Pak army and we would not hesitate from sacrifices if needed for defense of the homeland.

He said that former rulers had not only looted national wealth with great impunity but also put the country under burden of heavy foreign loans. He said that Pakistan was already facing severe financial constraints, and coronavirus pandemic further aggravated the situation.

However, PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan made viable and comprehensive policies due to which Pakistan had not to face heavy loss of human lives. Now Pakistan has mostly come out of crises and Prime Minister Imran Khan was concentrating on its development and progress, he added.

He said that despite lack of resources, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced historical package of Rs.1100 billion for Karachi which was very appreciable step and it will surely change the destiny of people of the Karachi.

He said that Pakistan was still in gray list due to ill-conceived policies of former rulers, and now PTI government was trying its optimum to pull it out of gray list.

National Assembly was also working for providing maxim relief to common man and the people will soon start enjoying fruits of positive polices of incumbent government, he added.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly said that Pakistan will never recognize Israel as it was terrorizing and killing innocent Palestinian people with cruelty and barbarism.

He said that Nawaz Sharif went out by pretending that he was seriously ill, but now he was now roaming on London roads as a healthy one, adding that he should come back and face his court cases.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated accountability process against looters and plunderers after struggle of 24 years, adding that no NRO will be granted to anyone.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shakeel Shahid were also present on the occasion.