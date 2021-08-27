UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants Peace, Stability In Afghanistan: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan: Shibli

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Friday said Pakistan always wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan which was imperative for the whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Friday said Pakistan always wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan which was imperative for the whole region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Taliban leadership had categorically told through statements that Afghanistan's soil would not be used for cross border terrorism especially against Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan would not allow anybody to use Afghanistan's soil to destabilize it, adding India had tried to destabilize Pakistan through sinister design but it was failed in do so.

The country leadership was totally exposing Indian conspiracies before the international community to put pressure on it, he added.

He said Pakistan was closely monitoring the current Afghanistan circumstances and prevailing situation and added Taliban had changed its perception and attitude that no human rights violations would be occurred in Afghanistan during their tenure.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on path of development and progress.

He said both the leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established illegal properties abroad through corruption and money-laundering.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Corruption Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Border Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Dipl ..

Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Ir ..

5 minutes ago
 WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Tre ..

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Treating Kabul Airport Attack Vic ..

6 minutes ago
 PSB Executive Committee meeting held

PSB Executive Committee meeting held

6 minutes ago
 Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coro ..

Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - CDC Dir ..

6 minutes ago
 Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for ..

Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for Medical Check-Up - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Speci ..

Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Top ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.