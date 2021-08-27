Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Friday said Pakistan always wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan which was imperative for the whole region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Taliban leadership had categorically told through statements that Afghanistan's soil would not be used for cross border terrorism especially against Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan would not allow anybody to use Afghanistan's soil to destabilize it, adding India had tried to destabilize Pakistan through sinister design but it was failed in do so.

The country leadership was totally exposing Indian conspiracies before the international community to put pressure on it, he added.

He said Pakistan was closely monitoring the current Afghanistan circumstances and prevailing situation and added Taliban had changed its perception and attitude that no human rights violations would be occurred in Afghanistan during their tenure.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on path of development and progress.

He said both the leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established illegal properties abroad through corruption and money-laundering.