Pakistan Wants Peace, Stability In Afghanistan: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:39 PM

Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan: Shibli Faraz

Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Saturday said Pakistan wanted durable peace and stability in Afghanistan as it was essential for the whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Saturday said Pakistan wanted durable peace and stability in Afghanistan as it was essential for the whole region.

Pakistan had been making sincere efforts in that regard as peace was in the interest of both the neighboring countries, he said talking to a private news channel.

Shibli said Pakistan always desired for a strong and stable Afghanistan as both the countries had same religion, culture, customs and traditions. He underlined the need to improve trade between the two countries.

He said Pakistanis being a great nation had been hosting Afghan refugees for decades.

The country would not allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism activities as it had successfully eliminated the menace of terrorism, he added.

India, he said, was hatching conspiracies and vitiating regional peace as it was also involved in subversive activities in Pakistan. New Delhi had always tried to sabotage cordial relations between Kabul and Islamabad, he added.

He said India was perpetrating state terrorism in the held Kashmir and committing atrocities on the innocent people of Kashmir. Pakistan was effectively highlighting the Indian rights violations in Kashmir at all international forums to put pressure on India to stop the genocide of Kashmiris, he added.

