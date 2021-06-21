Pakistan wants peaceful environment in Afghanistan: Shandana Gulzar

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly and Chairperson of National Committee on Food Security and Agriculture Shandana Gulzar said that Pakistan is in favor of peaceful Afghanistan which would also help to restore peace in its neighboring countries as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly and Chairperson of National Committee on food Security and Agriculture Shandana Gulzar said that Pakistan is in favor of peaceful Afghanistan which would also help to restore peace in its neighboring countries as well.

Talking in a ptv news programme, she said despite difference of opinion, the only thing patience and commitment makes democracy more beautiful.

She said people of Afghanistan have different opinion about Pakistan and have a right of electing representative without any pressure as they have paid high price by sacrificing precious lives for peace.

Shandana said Pakistan had always brethren relation with Afghanistan, which is a sovereign state and any elected government would also in work in cooperation with Pakistan, she added.