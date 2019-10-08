UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Regional Peace : Sanjrani

Tue 08th October 2019

Pakistan wants regional peace : Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan is committed to support political solution of Afghan conflict and believes that there is no military solution to end the crises

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan is committed to support political solution of Afghan conflict and believes that there is no military solution to end the crises.Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan at his residence.

Senate Chairman observed that peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared objective and we have consistently argued for peace through dialogue and negotiation. Referring to the recent dialogue process, Sanjrani observed that Pakistan is committed to take the peace process to its logical end for the sake of pushing forward the development process.Chairman Senate, during the meeting appreciated that American law makers have raised voice on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the whole valley has been cut off from the rest of the world and there are reports about widespread torture and humiliation at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

"Curfew has made the life of the people of IOK miserable and global community must play its role to bring an end to the humanitarian crises in the valley" Chairman Senate remarked.

He said that the global community must send a unified message to India to immediately lift the lockdown, allow international human rights observes into the occupied territory and seriously engaged with Pakistan to resolve the dispute.Both the US Senators lauded Pakistan contribution towards global peace.

They termed the situation in IOK painful and called upon India to restore communication networks, release political prisoners and engage in dialogue with Pakistan for resolution of the issue. They called for immediately ending the humanitarian crises due to prolonged lockdown and curfew in the occupied valley.

