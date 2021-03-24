UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Talks With India To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Dr Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan wants talks with India to resolve Kashmir issue: Dr Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said Pakistan intended to initiate dialogues with India to resolve lingering Kashmir dispute.

The issue must be sort out through dialogues between the two nuclear powers as peace of whole region was interlinked with it, she said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan's friendly countries always desired to resolve all outstanding issues with India including Kashmir conflict. Muslim countries including Turkey, Iran and Malaysia were supporting and acknowledging Pakistan's stance over the Kashmir cause, she added.

Dr Mazari said India was involved in state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the international community to take notice of gruesome human rights violations perpetrating by India on innocent Kashmiri people.

