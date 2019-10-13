Pakistan Wants to Avoid Saudi-Iranian Conflict, Revive Iran-US Dialogue - Prime Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Islamabad wants to prevent a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia and to build a dialogue between Tehran and Washington, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss the nuclear deal, the situation in the middle East and tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"We don't want another conflict in this part of the region. Mr. President, Iran is our neighbor, Saudi Arabia is one of our close friends who helped us when we needed it. The reason for this visit is that we don't want a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia," Khan said during a press conference following talks with Rouhani.

According to him, this is a difficult problem, but it can be solved through dialogue.

"But what should not happen is war between Saudi Arabia and Iran," he said, adding that such a conflict would go beyond the region.

In addition, Khan also touched on the issue of dialogue between the US and Iran in the light of the situation surrounding the nuclear deal, noting that US President Donald Trump asked him to help build a dialogue between Washington and Tehran, which the Pakistani prime minister intends to do.

In turn, the Iranian president reiterated that the situation around the nuclear deal could be resolved by returning the US to an agreement and lifting sanctions against Tehran. Speaking about the Middle East, Rouhani emphasized that both sides are convinced that the "key to resolving" the situation in the region lies in ending the war in Yemen, establishing an early armistice there, as well as helping the people of this country.