UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wants To Avoid Saudi-Iranian Conflict, Revive Iran-US Dialogue - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan Wants to Avoid Saudi-Iranian Conflict, Revive Iran-US Dialogue - Prime Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Islamabad wants to prevent a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia and to build a dialogue between Tehran and Washington, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss the nuclear deal, the situation in the middle East and tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"We don't want another conflict in this part of the region. Mr. President, Iran is our neighbor, Saudi Arabia is one of our close friends who helped us when we needed it. The reason for this visit is that we don't want a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia," Khan said during a press conference following talks with Rouhani.

According to him, this is a difficult problem, but it can be solved through dialogue.

"But what should not happen is war between Saudi Arabia and Iran," he said, adding that such a conflict would go beyond the region.

In addition, Khan also touched on the issue of dialogue between the US and Iran in the light of the situation surrounding the nuclear deal, noting that US President Donald Trump asked him to help build a dialogue between Washington and Tehran, which the Pakistani prime minister intends to do.

In turn, the Iranian president reiterated that the situation around the nuclear deal could be resolved by returning the US to an agreement and lifting sanctions against Tehran. Speaking about the Middle East, Rouhani emphasized that both sides are convinced that the "key to resolving" the situation in the region lies in ending the war in Yemen, establishing an early armistice there, as well as helping the people of this country. 

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Iran Washington Nuclear Yemen Visit Trump Tehran Saudi Arabia Middle East Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

42 minutes ago

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

2 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

3 hours ago

ESMA approves FANRâ€™s Laboratory as national labo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

3 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.