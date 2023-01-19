Pakistan wants to boost ties with Sweden in field of IT, Telecom: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telcom Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday said Pakistan wanted to boost ties with Sweden and European countries in the field of IT and Telecom.

"Pakistan has a conducive environment for investment especially in the IT and telecom sectors, adding that steps are being taken to introduce Pakistan as a brand in the world," the minister said while talking to a high-level delegation of Sweden led by Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson, said a news release.

The delegation comprises CEOs of Swedish tech companies who were apprised of initiatives regarding the IT and Telecommunication sector of Pakistan.

Amin ensured full cooperation with the tech companies of Sweden in the IT and Telecom sectors.

The Swedish delegation presented different proposals on technology use in education, health, agriculture etc. They noted that climate changes and issues like food scarcity can be better tackled through the use of artificial intelligence.

The Swedish Ambassador also offered Pakistani tech companies the to hold road shows in Sweden.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with ongoing IT and Telecommunication projects.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge), MoITT Mohsin Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG IC Syed Jawwad Ali.