UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants To Boost Ties With Sweden In Field Of IT, Telecom: Amin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan wants to boost ties with Sweden in field of IT, Telecom: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telcom Syed Amin Ul Haque Thursday said Pakistan wanted to boost ties with Sweden and European countries in the field of IT and Telecom.

"Pakistan has a conducive environment for investment especially in the IT and telecom sectors, adding that steps are being taken to introduce Pakistan as a brand in the world," the minister said while talking to a high-level delegation of Sweden led by Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson, said a news release.

The delegation comprises CEOs of Swedish tech companies who were apprised of initiatives regarding the IT and Telecommunication sector of Pakistan.

Amin ensured full cooperation with the tech companies of Sweden in the IT and Telecom sectors.

The Swedish delegation presented different proposals on technology use in education, health, agriculture etc. They noted that climate changes and issues like food scarcity can be better tackled through the use of artificial intelligence.

The Swedish Ambassador also offered Pakistani tech companies the to hold road shows in Sweden.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with ongoing IT and Telecommunication projects.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge), MoITT Mohsin Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG IC Syed Jawwad Ali.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Agriculture Road Sweden

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

49 minutes ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

1 hour ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.