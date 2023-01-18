UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants To Enhance Trade, Investment With Russia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2023 | 04:26 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) The 8th session of Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

This three-day session aimed at reviewing the existing areas of cooperation and finding new opportunities for further deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pakistan is being represented by the Secretary Economic Affairs Division Kazim Niaz and the Russian side by the Deputy Director of Economic Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director of the Department of Ministry of Economic Development of Russian Federation, Israfil Ali-Zade said Russia valued its relations with Pakistan.

He said in all sectors of economy, there was a good level of cooperation and Russia aimed to enhance it further.

He said there was a great potential between both economies that needed to be explored more.

Speaking at the opening session, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz said that huge potential existed there to benefit from comparative advantage between Pakistan and Russia.

He said Pakistan got a big hit due to devastating floods and appreciated the support extended by international community during such times of crisis.

The secretary said enhancing economic trade and investment relations was prime priority of Pakistan.

