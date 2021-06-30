UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants To Expand Bilateral Cooperation With Netherlands: President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Netherlands and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation with it in the areas of trade and economy for the mutual benefits of the two countries

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Netherlands, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president said Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities and investors from Netherlands needed to take benefit from the investment friendly policy of the country.

The president highlighted that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and asked the ambassador to work for encouraging more investments from Dutch companies in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, wind and horticulture as well as water management.

In view of the increasing demand of Pakistani mangoes in the global market, he asked ambassador-designate to arrange a mango festival in Netherlands to boost mango exports.

He also congratulated Suljuk on his appointment as ambassador of Pakistan to Netherlands and expressed the hope he would utilize his services to further promote Pakistan relations with Netherlands.

