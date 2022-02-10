Pakistan wants to expand trade, cultural ties with friendly states: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with all friendly countries and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation with them in the areas of economy, trade and culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with all friendly countries and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation with them in the areas of economy, trade and culture.

The president expressed these views while talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Ambassadors-designate of Algeria and Greece, and non-resident Ambassadors-designate of Mauritania and Albania, who made separate calls on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said that Pakistan was emerging as an attractive business and investment destination and the foreign entrepreneurs needed to benefit from the investment-friendly business regime of the country.

The High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Pengiran Abdul Samad bin Pengiran Haji Metasan, Ambassadors-designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Brahim Romani, Greece (Hellenic Republic), Konstantinos Moatsos, the Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Vall Bah, and the Republic of Albania, Kastriot Robo presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony.

Congratulating the newly-appointed ambassadors, the president expressed the hope that they would play their role to further strengthen bilateral relations during their stay in Pakistan.

Talking to the envoys, the president highlighted that Pakistan had introduced various reforms to bring improvements in the country's business climate that would encourage foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan was focusing on utilizing its unique geo-economic location to develop its economy.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to increase its trade volume with all friendly countries and was making efforts to enhance its exports.

He stressed the need to broaden the base of bilateral cooperation by establishing institutional frameworks with friendly countries for meaningful engagement in diverse areas.

The president also highlighted the human rights violations being committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to hold India accountable and help resolve the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He also apprised the envoys about the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urged the international community to support the people of Afghanistan to save them from human catastrophe.