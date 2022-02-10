UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants To Expand Trade, Cultural Ties With Friendly States: President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan wants to expand trade, cultural ties with friendly states: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with all friendly countries and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation with them in the areas of economy, trade and culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with all friendly countries and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation with them in the areas of economy, trade and culture.

The president expressed these views while talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Ambassadors-designate of Algeria and Greece, and non-resident Ambassadors-designate of Mauritania and Albania, who made separate calls on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said that Pakistan was emerging as an attractive business and investment destination and the foreign entrepreneurs needed to benefit from the investment-friendly business regime of the country.

The High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Pengiran Abdul Samad bin Pengiran Haji Metasan, Ambassadors-designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Brahim Romani, Greece (Hellenic Republic), Konstantinos Moatsos, the Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Vall Bah, and the Republic of Albania, Kastriot Robo presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony.

Congratulating the newly-appointed ambassadors, the president expressed the hope that they would play their role to further strengthen bilateral relations during their stay in Pakistan.

Talking to the envoys, the president highlighted that Pakistan had introduced various reforms to bring improvements in the country's business climate that would encourage foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan was focusing on utilizing its unique geo-economic location to develop its economy.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to increase its trade volume with all friendly countries and was making efforts to enhance its exports.

He stressed the need to broaden the base of bilateral cooperation by establishing institutional frameworks with friendly countries for meaningful engagement in diverse areas.

The president also highlighted the human rights violations being committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to hold India accountable and help resolve the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He also apprised the envoys about the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urged the international community to support the people of Afghanistan to save them from human catastrophe.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Exports Business Jammu Albania Algeria Brunei Mauritania Greece All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opene ..

Gaviria outsprints Cavendish in Tour of Oman opener

3 minutes ago
 Development journey extended to backward areas: CM ..

Development journey extended to backward areas: CM

3 minutes ago
 ADC reviews welfare development work under good go ..

ADC reviews welfare development work under good governance policy

4 minutes ago
 Robber's gang held: looted items, valuables recove ..

Robber's gang held: looted items, valuables recovered

4 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of cop involved in st ..

Court grants physical remand of cop involved in student's shooting

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>