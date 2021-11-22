UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants To Further Deepen, Widen Its Relations With US: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday underscored that Pakistan valued its longstanding relationship with the United States (US) and wanted to further deepen and widen this relationship.

He was talking to Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representative (HFAC), who was accompanied by Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the Asia Subcommittee of the HFAC called on him here.

The foreign minister while welcoming the congressional delegation to Pakistan hoped that more high-level exchanges would take place between both countries strengthening people-to-people ties between them.

He emphasized that Pakistan was pursuing imperatives of geo-economics and was determined to make the country a hub of trade, investment, and finance.

The foreign minister invited the US companies to invest in Pakistan's IT and Health sectors- apart from reaping dividends from other growing sectors.

Both the congressmen maintained that, given Pakistan's potential and the size of its 220 million plus consumer market, the US companies were keen to invest in Pakistan.

The foreign minister particularly noted that both countries were making impressive strides in deepening cooperation in climate change and in fighting pandemic.

He underlined Pakistan's commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

In this regard, the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

He hoped that the international community would expeditiously extend finical assistance to Afghanistan enabling the country to meet its compelling needs.

Congressman Meeks deeply appreciated Pakistan's role in the evacuation of the US and Afghan nationals, as well as 'Special Immigrant visa Holders' from Afghanistan and hoped that the two countries would widen their engagement to stabilize Afghanistan.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan was firmly committed to promote peace and security in South Asia enabling the region to realize its immense potential and hoped that the US would support Pakistan's endeavors in that regard.

Apprising the delegation about the egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he hoped that the US Congress would play its due role in raising voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Both congressmen were visiting Pakistan on the foreign minister's invitation. It was their standalone visit to Pakistan.

