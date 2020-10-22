Pakistan wants to further expand bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia for mutual benefit: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its cordial relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wanted to further expand bilateral ties with the brotherly country for the mutual benefit of the two sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its cordial relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wanted to further expand bilateral ties with the brotherly country for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He stated this during a meeting with President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Congratulating Dr Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi on his appointment as President of the IIUI, the President expressed the hope that the university would progress further under his leadership.

He asked him to develop and strengthen international linkages between IIUI and reputed foreign universities of the world and Saudi Arabia.

Underscoring the importance of online education, the President said that online contents of the knowledge needed to be enhanced as distant learning was cost-effective and easily accessible. Dr Hathal Hamoud Al-Otaibi said that he would follow merit and run the affairs of the university in accordance with the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission.