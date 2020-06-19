UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants To Further Expand Bilateral Ties With South Africa: Mandviwalla

Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla on Friday said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with South Africa and desired to further expand bilateral ties in different sectors through frequent parliamentary exchanges and enhanced trade and economic linkages.

Saleem Mandviwalla expressed these views in a meeting with High Commissioner of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza at Parliament House Islamabad, said a news releases issued here.

He said both the countries shared identical views on issues hampering peace and development. He mentioned with satisfaction that both sides also enjoyed cooperation at international forums and continue to support each other on important issues.

Deputy Chairman remarked that parliamentary diplomacy could play active role in bringing the two sides closer and there was need for enhanced parliamentary parleys and interactions between both the countries.

He also extended invitation to his counterparts in both the Houses of the South African Parliament. He said trade volume needed to be enhanced for the mutual benefit of people of two sides.

"Trade delegations can facilitate greater economic cooperation between Pakistan and South Africa", Mandviwalla said.

He added that parliamentarians were representatives of people and they could steer the development agenda in the best interest of people. "We need to work together for common good and benefit of the people." Saleem Mandviwalla also called for re-activating friendship group in the Senate with an aim to further strengthen institutional cooperation and searched new avenues for cooperation. Deputy Chairman expressed his well wishes to the High Commissioner and assured his cooperation in furtherboosting mutual ties.

Convenor Pakistan South Africa Friendship group in Senate, Senator Faisal Javed was also present on the occasion.

