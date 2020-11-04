UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants To Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nepal In Diverse Areas: President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Nepal and wanted to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas for mutual benefit.

He stated this while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Nepal, Syed Haider Shah, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Congratulating the Ambassador-designate over his appointment as Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, the President said that Pakistan and Nepal had considerable potential to further improve economic, political and cultural relations, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

He underscored the need for exploring new avenues of bilateral economic cooperation like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, textiles and surgical instruments.

The President expressed the hope that the new Ambassador would actively work for further strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He asked the Ambassador-designate to expose India over human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and other minorities' groups of India during his interaction with the diplomatic community.

