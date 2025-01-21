Pakistan Wants To Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Sweden: Gilani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its bilateral relationship with Sweden, based on mutual respect, shared values, and common goals.
During a meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Cannell Berg von Linde he expressed the commitment to further deepen cooperation across multiple domains, including inter-parliamentary collaboration, trade, and addressing global challenges such as Islamophobia.
He extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador and conveyed Pakistan’s high regard for its long-standing relations with Sweden, marked by trust, cooperation, and shared values.
He also acknowledged the importance of the meeting as Pakistan and Sweden celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which is a testament to the strength and resilience of this partnership.
He called for further augmenting the ties in the areas of political dialogue, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.
During the meeting Chairman Senate emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Sweden as a key component of bilateral ties.
He observed that parliamentary diplomacy can contribute in building understanding, sharing best practices, and contributing to global peace and security.
He underlined the need for exchange of visits between parliamentary delegations from both countries to facilitate collaboration in diverse sectors.
He expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of economic cooperation between the two sides in diverse sectors.
Chairman also invited Swedish companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s business-friendly environment and explore investment opportunities in different sectors.
Gilani acknowledged the growing concern about Islamophobia globally and its impact on peace and interfaith harmony and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing Islamophobia on international platforms.
He called for collaborative efforts with Sweden to promote a more inclusive and tolerant world. He said that people-to-people exchanges play a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding and fostering closer ties between Pakistan and Sweden.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s desire to expand student exchange programs and scholarships, allowing both countries to benefit from each other’s academic strengths.
He said that Pakistan is committed to combating climate change and working with Sweden on renewable energy and sustainable development projects.
He expressed optimism that through continued dialogue and collaboration across various sectors, both nations can achieve shared prosperity and contribute to global peace and stability.
