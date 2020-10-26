UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants To Further Strengthen Relations With Afghanistan: Speaker NA

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan wants to further strengthen relations with Afghanistan: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said Pakistan wanted to further strengthen relations with Afghanistan as both the countries were already enjoying Islamic and cultural relations.

Talking to ptv, he said strengthening relations with Afghanistan was the top most priority of the present government as Prime Minister Imran Khan also desired to establish strong ties with the neighbouring country.

The Speaker said both the countries were facing combine challenge of terrorism so they should work jointly to eradicate this menace from the region.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan should increase trade and business opportunities with each other, adding Pakistan had made the visa policy easy with Afghanistan.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices for Afghanistan and hosted its refugees for many decades, adding Pakistan was ready to go out of the box to resolve the issues with Afghanistan.

