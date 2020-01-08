Pakistan wants to play role in ending US-Iran conflict: KP Info Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan wanted to play a role in ending US-Iran conflict

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan wanted to play a role in ending US-Iran conflict.

He was speaking to the media here at Nishtar Hall after addressing All KP Nursing Convention. He said Pakistan wanted to play a role to end tension between the two countries as it would affect the whole region.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan no one could demand of 'Do More' from Pakistan.

He said that our region has been the victim of terrorism for around last 15 years that also damaged the education institutions, adding the construction of many schools would be completed by June this year.

Shoukat said that problems of nursing staff would be resolved soon aiming provision of best medical care facilities to patients.

He also praised performance of nursing staff and said that their behavior and good attitude was a vital to satisfy ailing patients.

"I will speak to minister for health and Chief Minister for the promotion of the nursing staff", info minister said.