Pakistan wants to promote bilateral ties with Bangladesh: President Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Bangladesh and wanted to further expand cooperation by using the existing bilateral mechanisms.

He stressed the need for improving commercial and cultural relations with Bangladesh and promoting Political Consultations at Foreign Secretary Level and Joint Economic Commission.

The President made these remarks while talking to the Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi asked the High Commissioner to work for improving bilateral ties between the two countries. He underscored the need to enhance commercial relations, business-to-business cooperation and people-to-people contacts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He urged the need to enhance bilateral cultural and political exchanges as well as increase cooperation in the field of sports to further cement cooperation between the two sides.