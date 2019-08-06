Pakistan wants to raise illegal Indian decision internationally: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state wanted to raise the illegal Indian decision of changing Kashmir's special status internationally through effective diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state wanted to raise the illegal Indian decision of changing Kashmir's special status internationally through effective diplomacy.

On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan a joint session of the Parliament was summoned on Tuesday, Pakistan had always stood with Kashmiris in every difficult time, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan had always desired for the peace but it should not be considered as a weakness. The whole nation and valiant armed forces were ready to give befitting response to Indian aggression or war hysteria, the minister said.

He said the present government was highlighting Kashmir dispute internationally. In fact, the historical meeting of Imran Khan with the United States President had given a new breath to Kashmir cause, Ali Muhammad Khan said.