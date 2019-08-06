UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wants To Raise Illegal Indian Decision Internationally: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan wants to raise illegal Indian decision internationally: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state wanted to raise the illegal Indian decision of changing Kashmir's special status internationally through effective diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state wanted to raise the illegal Indian decision of changing Kashmir's special status internationally through effective diplomacy.

On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan a joint session of the Parliament was summoned on Tuesday, Pakistan had always stood with Kashmiris in every difficult time, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan had always desired for the peace but it should not be considered as a weakness. The whole nation and valiant armed forces were ready to give befitting response to Indian aggression or war hysteria, the minister said.

He said the present government was highlighting Kashmir dispute internationally. In fact, the historical meeting of Imran Khan with the United States President had given a new breath to Kashmir cause, Ali Muhammad Khan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Parliament Nuclear United States Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeking options to take up Kashmir issue ..

15 seconds ago

Babar Awan condemns cluster bomb attacks on civili ..

21 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor urges business community to p ..

22 minutes ago

Speakers call for educating people on interfaith h ..

22 minutes ago

Asian countries to use social media to prevent ext ..

45 minutes ago

Australia win first Ashes Test against England by ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.