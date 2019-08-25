UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants To Resolve All Issues With India Peacefully: Ejaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Pakistan wants to resolve all issues with India peacefully: Ejaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Syed Ejaz Ahmed Shah Saturday said that Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state wanted to resolve all outstanding issues with India peacefully as war was not solution of the issues.

Due to the flexible foreign policy, the world and international community were declaring Pakistan a true democratic state and India as extremist one, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, "We are a nuclear power and Kashmir is flash point. In the end of day you would come on table as no issue was resolved through war or misadventure." He said India was committing genocide in the occupied Kashmir and Narendra Modi government had violated Indian constitution, the resolutions of United Nations (UN) and everything. Whatever India was perpetrating in the Held Kashmir would yield disastrous results for her, he added.

Pakistan would continue support the independence movement of Kashmiri people by diplomatically, morally and politically, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's diplomatic steps would isolate India internationally as after a long time the session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called on Kashmir issue.

"Muslim Ummah always stood with Kashmiris brothers." After revoking Article 370, he said Pakistan had responded immediately and directed to Indian High Commissioner to leave the country and suspended trade with India.

Replying to a question, he said the court had declared Imran Khan as honest and righteous person, who was determined to completely eliminate the menace of corruption and to recover the looted national wealth from corrupts, plunderers and looters.

He said no victimization was being made with anybody as all corrupt elements were facing corruption cases across the board.

Replying to another question, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman wanted to grab power by holding protest demonstration on non-issues. People had rejected politics of Fazulur Rehman, he added.

He said the peaceful protest was right of every political party but law would take its course against violators.

