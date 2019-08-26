Pakistan wants to resolve Kashmir issue through talks: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said Pakistan wanted to resolve the lingering Kashmir issue through negotiations and per aspirations of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said Pakistan wanted to resolve the lingering Kashmir issue through negotiations and per aspirations of Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively raising the cause of Kashmir at every forum, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the whole nation and government would not make any compromise on Kashmir as it was an integral part of Pakistan, adding the country was supporting the cause politically, diplomatically and morally.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said every Pakistani stood with the people of Kashmir in this difficult situation and strongly denounce the gruesome atrocities being committed by India in the occupied valley.

Due to the flexible national foreign policy, the government had exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi internationally as he was involved in killing of innocent Muslims of Gujrat and the held Kashmir.

To a question, he said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looted the country's wealth ruthlessly, adding accountability was being carried out across the board against the corrupt elements.