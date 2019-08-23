UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants To Resolve Kashmir Issues With India Through Dialogue: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Pakistan wants to resolve Kashmir issues with India through dialogue: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir with India through a meaningful process of dialogue but India was closing all doors of talks to resolve them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir with India through a meaningful process of dialogue but India was closing all doors of talks to resolve them.

Talking to private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed prevailing situation in Indian Kashmir occupied Kashmir (IoK) with International leaders.

Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister would visit different countries to apprise them about deteriorating situation of IoK.

Human right violations had reached at maximum level by occupied forces in the valley after India had abolished its special status, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said India was committing ceasefire violations on eastern border of Pakistan regularly.

Many innocent people had been killed in Indian unprovoked firing, he added.

