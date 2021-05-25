Pakistan wants to see Afghanistan a peaceful, stable country: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said that Pakistan is strong supporter of peace and stability in the region and wants to see Afghanistan as a peaceful and stable country.

Talking to newly appointed Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khel who called on him here at the Governor House, he said that terrorism and militancy had affected the economic situation in Afghanistan by destroying the infrastructure.

The Governor said peaceful Afghanistan would promote trade activities between the two countries as well as to the Central Asia. He said that an atmosphere of love and trust must be maintained between the young generations of both the countries.

The two sides discussed overall situation in the region, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest during the meeting. They also deliberated on movement of Afghan refugees along the Pak-Afghan Torkham border.

On this occasion, Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Ali Khel expressed desire to promote and strengthen the bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

Afghan Ambassador paid tribute to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his ideological thinking and thanked the people and government of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for honoring him.

Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Najibullah Ahmadzai was also present in the meeting.