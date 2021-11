Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar in diverse fields.

The prime minister stated this as Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman called on him, the PM Office said.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of the leadership of Qatar to the prime minister, which was reciprocated by him.