Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Norway, says minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan wanted to further strengthen bilateral relations with Norway and boost political and economic relationships.

It was stated by Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway Erling Rimestad on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Al-Asas.

Both discussed the bilateral issues in detail and it was agreed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Norway's deputy Foreign Minister expressed desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan and reiterated full political and economic support to Pakistan.

The interior minister expressed gratitude for the support extended to Pakistan in the framework of Friends of Democratic Pakistan. The minister assured to resolve the Norwegian citizen's case as soon as possible in accordance with the law.

The deputy foreign minister welcomed the cooperation of Pakistan's law enforcement agencies with the Embassy of Norway.

He expressed sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in the Peshawar mosque. He also reiterated Norway's full political and economic support to Pakistan.