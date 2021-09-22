UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants To Take US Ties Beyond Counter Terrorism, Afghanistan: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:29 AM

Pakistan wants to take US ties beyond counter terrorism, Afghanistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that as the US mission in Afghanistan was over, Pakistan wanted to take its bilateral ties beyond counter terrorism and Afghanistan, while keeping them both among the priorities

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that as the US mission in Afghanistan was over, Pakistan wanted to take its bilateral ties beyond counter terrorism and Afghanistan, while keeping them both among the priorities.

"Now that the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is over, we want to take our relationship beyond counterterrorism and Afghanistan which, of course, would remain priorities In short, we have all the ingredients in place to build a more substantive and broad based relationship that is anchored in trade, investment, and people-to-people linkages," the foreign minister said in a conversation at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) here.

The foreign minister, who is currently in New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, said for Pakistan, the US remained an important partner.

Presided over by CFR President Richard Haass, it was the first physical session at the CFR after a hiatus of 18 months and Foreign Minister Qureshi was the first guest to speak to the hybrid event.

Qureshi said the US was still Pakistan's largest export market and a major source of foreign remittances.

He said the talented young Pakistanis continue to gravitate towards American college campuses and Silicon Valley incubators.

Finally, we have a large and politically engaged Pakistani American community that is a bridge between our two countries, he added.

He said Pak-US engagement had often been narrowly framed, dictated either by short-term security interests or the imperative to deal with a common challenge.

"We want to break out of this pattern," he remarked.

Qureshi said after September 11 terrorist attacks, Pakistan and the US came together to decimate Al Qaeda's core leadership and architecture.

The bilateral cooperation produced results, leading President Biden to conclude earlier this year that the United States had achieved its core objective in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister told the gathering that as Pakistan shifted its focus towards "geo-economics," the country wanted to leverage its connectivity infrastructure including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to enhance regional trade and economic integration. Pakistan saw the United States as an important partner in this regard, Qureshi added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan being an over 220 million people market, Pakistan's young but exciting start-up tech culture showcased its untapped investment potential. With the government's climate-friendly energy policies, there are now tremendous opportunities for U.S. companies that specialize in renewable and clean energy.

Ultimately, an economically strong Pakistan can be an anchor of stability in a region that has suffered through 40 years of war in Afghanistan, the minister remarked.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Al Qaeda Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Young New York United States September Market Event All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

31 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to sign two-year performance agreem ..

Prime Minister to sign two-year performance agreements with federal ministers to ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Disseminate Disinformation on US Tro ..

Russia, China Disseminate Disinformation on US Troop Withdrawal, COVID-19 - DHS ..

2 minutes ago
 Serbia's Vucic Pushes EU, Pristina for Timeframe o ..

Serbia's Vucic Pushes EU, Pristina for Timeframe on Implementation of Kosovo Agr ..

2 minutes ago
 21 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

21 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.