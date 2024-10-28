Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has said that Pakistan wanted to work together with Russia for regional and global peace and stability.

Expressing his gratitude, he welcomed the speech of the Speaker of Federation Council of Russia Ms Valentina Matvienko in the Senate of Pakistan during session on Monday.

"It is a matter of honor for their delegation to come to the Upper House and host them" he mentioned and added this is the best moment of Pakistan-Russia relations.

He said that the Senate of Pakistan is grateful for the talks and negotiations of the distinguished guests, which are a reflection of the friendship and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

This is the beginning of a new chapter in inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, Azam Nazir added. He said that we have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Senate of Pakistan and the Federation Council of Russia.

He hoped this agreement will help in further strengthening the close cooperation between the two Parliaments. He said that facilitating the exchange of delegations will help in mutual consultation and understanding between the legislative bodies.

He said that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, common interests and joint efforts for regional peace and stability and economic development and prosperity.

The two countries are working on cooperation in various projects including energy and communication, minister said. He said that in the past, the two countries worked together to promote economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and regional ties. "There will be an opportunity to promote cooperation in other fields including trade, education, and cultural exchange".

The people and government of Pakistan want peaceful cooperation and regional stability, while our position is the same in various forums including Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Ali Zafar called for taking the inter-parliamentary relationships between Pakistan and Russia to new heights.

He said Russia can be a crucial and leading partner for us. Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate, Ms Sherry Rehman warmly welcomed the Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Ms Valentina Matvienko in the Senate of Pakistan.

She expressed the hope for further strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. In her remarks, Rehman emphasized the unique role of parliament in enhancing cooperation, especially in the energy sector. She thanked Matvienko for honoring former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and reiterated the significance of this visit as an opportunity to solidify ties, underscoring that it symbolizes a commitment to partnership and collaboration between the two countries.

Awami National Party Chairman Aimal Wali expressed his personal pleasure in welcoming the Ms Valentina Matvienko and her delegation, thanking them for their visit.

He noted that exchanging ideas would deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries. Wali emphasized that war only breeds acrimony, and urged for a promotion of love and solidarity, particularly condemning Israel's actions supported by the USA. He congratulated Russia on the success of the recent BRICS summit and expressed a desire for Pakistan to be part of it in future summits.

Wali expressed confidence that mutual bilateral relations would continue to flourish over time.

Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar welcoming the Russian delegation said that the progress is linked in the region by working together, adding, especially the prosperity would come in the entire asia.

He also underlined the need to further strengthen the ties between the both countries in future as well.

