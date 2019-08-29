Pakistan Warned India About Ghaznavi Ballistic Missile Test - Indian Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Pakistan warned India about its test launch of the Ghaznavi surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Armed Forces Spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that Islamabad had carried out a successful test launch of the Ghaznavi missile, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers (180 miles).

"We were aware of the missile tests as per the established confidence-building measures. We were informed about the tests by Pakistan," Kumar said, as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

Pakistan has been developing its missile program since the mid-1980s. The recent test was carried out amid the ongoing escalation of tensions over the Kashmir region, which has already been a cause of multiple armed conflicts between India and Pakistan that are both nuclear powers.