Pakistan warns India any diversion in river flow to be taken as 'act of aggression'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday cautioned India to refrain from pursuing its designs of diverting the flow of three western rivers, saying the move would be considered an 'act of aggression and would be well responded'.

"Any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond," the Foreign Office spokesman said here at the weekly press briefing.

Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal was responding to a media query on Pakistan's stance over a recent statement of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his country would stop the water flowing to Pakistan and divert to the State of Haryana.

The spokesman said Pakistan had exclusive rights over the waters of three western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty and termed the statement an excuse to cover the ongoing blatant human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"After imposing a crashing curfew in Kashmir for more than two months, such statements coming from Indian leadership are another glaring example of the fact that the present government of India is bent upon making India an 'irresponsible and aggressive state' that has no regard for human rights or international obligations," he said.

He said such statements should be an eye-opener for the world, which must realize that the extremist government of Modi was a clear threat to South Asia as well as the world peace.

The spokesman said the situation was not only a threat to regional peace and security, but could also result into strategic miscalculation.

Asked if the parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, handed over to China under 1963 agreement, would take part in case a plebiscite was held in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said, "The UN Security Council resolutions call for holding plebiscite in State of Jammu and Kashmir as existed in 1947." He said : "The plebiscite will be held in the areas which are part of Jammu and Kashmir. I cannot add or delete [in the UN's position] on my own." To a question regarding the outcome of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visits to Saudi Arabia and Iran, the spokesman said he "offered to facilitate the two brotherly countries to help reduce tensions in the region and resolve differences of disputes through diplomatic and political means, which was welcomed by the both." On Kartarpur Corridor, he said Pakistan had completed its side of construction work with all necessary arrangements, however said the date of opening was still under consideration.

Asked about follow-up of the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the spokesman said Pakistan had already provided the consular access and the next steps, pertaining to logical and legal procedures, had been initiated.

On postponement of visit of Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan to Pakistan, earlier due on October 23, he said thevisit was put off for the time-being and would be rescheduled.