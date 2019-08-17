UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Was Fully Ready To Counter The Evil Indian Designs With Its Highly Professional Armed Forces

Pakistan was fully ready to counter the evil Indian designs with its highly professional armed forces

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan was fully ready to counter the evil Indian designs with its highly professional armed forces, spirited nation and its all institutions

Islamabad UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The foreign minister further said that Pakistan was fully ready to counter the evil Indian designs with its highly professional armed forces, spirited nation and its all institutions.

He said the efforts for the Kashmir cause were 'a long drawn battle' and Pakistan would consider all options with regard to the evolving situation. Plan of action would be prepared for diplomatic, political and legal strategies.

It was a big fight in which India was taken aback, he added while referring to UNSC deliberations.

The minister to a query, replied that the whole international media had been supporting the Kashmiris after a long time.

Modi's rule had buried Nehru's India. India's strategy was now revolving around a doctrine with three main characters including Indian premier Modi, minister Ameet Shah and national security advisor Doval.

Qureshi further said on Friday, the people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir came out on roads to offer Jumma prayers, women and children rejected the coercive Indian measures and defied the curfew. Such was a reflection of the sentiments which could unleash itself once the clampdown was relaxed, he added.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor strongly rejected the Indian propaganda of across LoC infiltration or attempts in this regard and termed it false, saying the Pak armed forces with complete backing of its nation were fully ready to respond to any aggression or misadventure by the Indian forces.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan were alert on the LoC and in case of any misadventure or aggression, they would go to the last extent to defend the motherland with full support of the nation.

About Indian defence minister Rajnath's statement, he termed it irresponsible and said responsible states did not talk in such manner and called upon the international community to take cognizance of this irresponsible statement.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan was a responsible country. The Indian aggression and designs always posed threat to Pakistan borders and LoC but the armed forces were always ready to face all such challenges, adding that the nation had full confidence in their armed forces and in their professional capabilities.

He said under such grave situation, Pakistan could not afford any event which could undermine its efforts over the Kashmir cause.

