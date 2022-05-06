Pakistan was isolated due to poor foreign policy of previous regime: Murad Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

SEHWAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of the previous government but under new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto policy will be formulated for the betterment of the country.

He said this while talking to reporters on the occasion of "Eid Milan" party given to the people of the constituency at his native village Wahur.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that under the previous government, Pakistan was cut off from the rest of the world and China had stopped working on the game changer CPEC project.

Sindh Chief Minister said that the PTI government spoiled relations by declaring the US as conspirator which is beyond comprehension.

Talking about the fire incident in Mehar, he said that before this tragedy, the Sindh government had proposed a fire brigade plan for the whole province but unfortunately it was delayed.

He alleged that the previous government neither worked on its own nor it had allowed us to work for the betterment of the general public.

Murad Ali Shah said that local body elections have been delayed due to changes in the law but now we would contest local body elections despite the summer season and PPP workers would cast their votes in harsh weather.